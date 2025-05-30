Private Client Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

