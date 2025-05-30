Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 680 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,589,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,704,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,719,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

