One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Insider Mark Waller Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Waller bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,741.94).
One Click Group Stock Performance
One Click Group Company Profile
One Click Group Limited provides online taxation preparation software in Australia. It offers One Click Life, a platform that manages individual finance through mobile phones; and One Click Verify, an all-in-one identity verification platform for businesses to digitally identity their customers as part of an onboarding or transaction process.
