134,122 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,563,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.30% of Itron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 0.4%

ITRI stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $38,968.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,846.60. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,357.45. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,086 shares of company stock valued at $897,298. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

