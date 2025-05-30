AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 598 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

