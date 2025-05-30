Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 815 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. M Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.2%

BATS INDA opened at $54.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

