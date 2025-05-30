Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

