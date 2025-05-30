Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is FC Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $264.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

