ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 12,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 22,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.