Private Client Services LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Client Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

