GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2,308.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $555.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.48 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total transaction of $1,749,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,786.90. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

