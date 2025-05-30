Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.7%

KOLD opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $85.20.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

