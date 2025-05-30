Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 1.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

