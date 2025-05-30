Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

