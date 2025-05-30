Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

