Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$56,870.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.8%

PSI opened at C$12.14 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$966.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

