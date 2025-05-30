Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 394.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.