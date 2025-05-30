Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 10,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.
Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4%
TSE:NVA opened at C$14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.89. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
