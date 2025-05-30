Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 10,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$138,500.00.

Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 4,674 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$63,846.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.

TSE:NVA opened at C$14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.89. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

