TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward Sells 1,437 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,741.28. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 183 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $15,829.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

