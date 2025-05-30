Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

