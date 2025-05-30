Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 626 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.07, for a total value of $103,333.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at $10,213,541.18. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $26,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 708.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ares Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

