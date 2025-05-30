Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%

ANF opened at $83.11 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $194.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $261,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

