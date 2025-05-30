Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%

ANF opened at $83.11 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $194.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $261,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Earnings History for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.