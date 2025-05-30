Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 69.6%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

