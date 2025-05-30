Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Expands By 1,357.1%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SU Group Stock Performance

SUGP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. SU Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

SU Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

