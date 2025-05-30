Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Expands By 1,357.1%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SU Group Stock Performance
SUGP stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. SU Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
SU Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SU Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.