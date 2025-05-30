T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.47 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

