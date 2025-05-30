Tami E. Stevenson Sells 4,900 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $50,029.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,339.22. This trade represents a 15.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $10.08 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.90 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 22.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

Crawford & Company Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.