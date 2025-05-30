NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £129.70 ($175.06) and last traded at £128.90 ($173.98), with a volume of 300949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £128.95 ($174.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get NEXT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NXT

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of £119.04 and a 200-day moving average of £105.02.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($8.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 208 ($2.81) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123.62 ($166.85), for a total value of £12,362,000 ($16,685,112.70). Also, insider Richard Papp sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.85 ($148.27), for a total value of £473,123.95 ($638,580.04). 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.