Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Declines By 60.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 6.2%

ASTLW stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.