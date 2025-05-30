Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Declines By 60.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 6.2%
ASTLW stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
About Algoma Steel Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.