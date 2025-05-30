Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $22.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 602,855 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $1,657,773.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at $182,819,503.35. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.