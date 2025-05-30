Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 123,468 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

NYSE VST opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,529,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

