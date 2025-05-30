iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BELT opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (BELT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in US equities of any market capitalization. BELT was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

