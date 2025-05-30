Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

