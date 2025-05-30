iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

