Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lifted by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 7.3% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

