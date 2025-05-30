NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,502.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,889.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,910.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,509.67.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

