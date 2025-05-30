iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 122,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

