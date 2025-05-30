Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 369.0% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BAOS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.