Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 369.0% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 777,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of BAOS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $13.66.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.