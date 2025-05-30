Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 874 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.