Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Gevo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo

Gevo Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 5,808.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.