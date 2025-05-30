Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.