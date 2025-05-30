Global Data Centre Group (ASX:GDC) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.44

Global Data Centre Group (ASX:GDC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 101.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a 54.2% increase from Global Data Centre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 million and a PE ratio of 8.30.

Global Data Centre Group enables investors to invest in digital infrastructure assets in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

