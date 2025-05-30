Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 121 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

