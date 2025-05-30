Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 794 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $720.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

