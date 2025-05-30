Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

