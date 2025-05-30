Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 350.30% and a negative net margin of 21,561.11%.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Loop Industries stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.73. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

