Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 350.30% and a negative net margin of 21,561.11%.
Loop Industries Stock Performance
Loop Industries stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.73. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Loop Industries Company Profile
