Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.76, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $392.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

RRGB stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,847.02. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $227,353. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

