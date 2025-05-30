Park National Corp OH Sells 37 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SAP were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $304.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average is $266.85.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.