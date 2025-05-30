William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of Ferguson Q3 Earnings

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FERG opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.1% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.