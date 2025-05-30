Versant Capital Management Inc Has $828,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $137,386,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.1%

ASML opened at $747.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $687.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.82. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

