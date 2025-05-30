Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,264 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $747.07 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $293.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $687.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.